Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.