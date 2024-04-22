Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,045 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.46. 7,693,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,715,546. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.