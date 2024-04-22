Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 588,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,077,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.52. 1,991,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,904. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.