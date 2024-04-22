Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,400,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $171,769,000 after purchasing an additional 716,557 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 928,841 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,226,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a market cap of $196.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

