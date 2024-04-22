Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $801.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. CWM LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

