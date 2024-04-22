Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $360.00. The stock had previously closed at $270.37, but opened at $279.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Salesforce shares last traded at $270.83, with a volume of 2,285,469 shares trading hands.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 581,595 shares of company stock valued at $171,584,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.29. The company has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

