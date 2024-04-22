Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $20.76 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $934.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SASR. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

