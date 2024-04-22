Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after buying an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,442,000 after buying an additional 1,814,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,895,000 after buying an additional 1,807,061 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.80. 5,275,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,199,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

