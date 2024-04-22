Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

SLB stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.24. 1,622,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,152,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after purchasing an additional 380,185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

