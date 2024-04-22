Schlumberger’s (SLB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,104,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 46.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

