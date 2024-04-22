Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) EVP Sells $13,404,000.00 in Stock

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $13,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 579,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,410,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHL opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.05. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scholastic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,145,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

