Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $53,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,134,000 after buying an additional 2,659,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,923,000 after buying an additional 1,455,655 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

