Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

