Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 255,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 225,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,911 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

