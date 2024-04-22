Scotiabank Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $73.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.16. 8,288,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820,788. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,126,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

