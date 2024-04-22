Scotiabank Boosts Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $55.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.33.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.