Scotiabank Trims Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Target Price to $104.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Entergy stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.56. 815,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 10,063.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,630,000 after purchasing an additional 234,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

