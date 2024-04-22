Scotiabank Trims WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Target Price to $90.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.33. 805,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.