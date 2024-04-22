Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $4.60 on Monday, hitting $609.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $642.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

