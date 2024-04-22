Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.99. 6,578,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,008,781. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.