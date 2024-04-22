Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 113,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,848 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.29 and its 200-day moving average is $234.16.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

