Scott & Selber Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.95. 928,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,622. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

