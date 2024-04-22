Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases 48,759 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 413,082 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,804,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,989,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.