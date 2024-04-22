Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 1,078 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $38.75. 3,669,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

