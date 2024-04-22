Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 695 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 184,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after buying an additional 394,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. 8,712,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,750,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

