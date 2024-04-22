Seagate Technology (STX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 guidance at $0.05-0.45 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $82.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56, a PEG ratio of 1,362.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,496,000 after purchasing an additional 795,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

