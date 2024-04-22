ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 0.3%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $710.62 and last traded at $711.73. 351,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,164,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $713.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $764.19 and a 200 day moving average of $703.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

