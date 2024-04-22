Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($41.08) price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.30) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.35) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.35) to GBX 2,950 ($36.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,109.78 ($38.71).

Shares of LON:SHEL traded up GBX 18 ($0.22) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,869 ($35.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,927,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,611.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,580.63. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,214 ($27.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,952 ($36.75). The company has a market capitalization of £184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,269.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Shell news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($31.77) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($95,306.86). In other news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.05) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($567,413.72). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($31.77) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($95,306.86). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

