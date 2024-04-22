Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.35

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 33097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $711.85 million, a PE ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.