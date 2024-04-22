Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 41,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 143,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHG

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170,135 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.