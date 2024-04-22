Significant Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,318,000 after purchasing an additional 195,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 962,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 805,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,772. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

