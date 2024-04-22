Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGA. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SGA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,539. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $144.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

