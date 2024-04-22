Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.12 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after buying an additional 752,111 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,897,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after buying an additional 433,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 540,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,564,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.80.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $204.04. 105,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,956. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $199.34 and a one year high of $329.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

