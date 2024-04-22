Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF by 534.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000.

NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. 31,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,364. The company has a market cap of $271.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

