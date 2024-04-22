Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,822,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,599,221. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

