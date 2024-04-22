Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

