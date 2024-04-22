Significant Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000. Genie Energy accounts for approximately 3.5% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Genie Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 63,668.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,063 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 1,631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of GNE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 30,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. Genie Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $437.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.17.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

