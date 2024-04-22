Significant Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 546,050 MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 546,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. MFS Intermediate Income Trust makes up about 1.1% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.48% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 519,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 31,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

MIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 124,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,568. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

