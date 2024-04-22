Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.0 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.99. 345,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,158. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.99.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -55.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.