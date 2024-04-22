Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 584,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust makes up 2.2% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,596. The stock has a market cap of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0229 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

