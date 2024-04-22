Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 210,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. 975,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

