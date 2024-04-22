Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.31.

SIX opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

