SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

SLM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years. SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SLM to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.32. 2,258,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. SLM has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLM

Insider Activity at SLM

In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.