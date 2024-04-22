Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $144.60 and last traded at $145.09. Approximately 1,567,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,588,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.41. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $476,894.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,735,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $476,894.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,735,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,868,487. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.