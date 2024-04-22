Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.36. 447,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,422,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

