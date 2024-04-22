SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 185,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 199,932 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $17.63.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $681.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 26,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,811,000 after purchasing an additional 942,184 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.