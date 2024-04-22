SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $104.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 725072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

In other news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after acquiring an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.70.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

