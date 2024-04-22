SolarEdge Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 20,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,058 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,062,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $54.51. 2,480,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.56 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $321.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

