Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.