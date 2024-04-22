Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.26.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SDE

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.18 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$16.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.44.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3506013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.